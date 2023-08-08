Woman Who Claimed Passenger Was 'Not Real' Reacts To Her ID Being Released

Gomas reportedly got into an argument with relatives she was traveling with, accusing them of stealing her AirPods, before getting up and shouting that the plane was unsafe.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the July 2 complaint obtained by the Post states. “Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

Gomas was reported to be "distraught" when officers arrived at the gate and attempted to speak to her, which she refused.

“[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area,” investigators said.

Gomas was eventually escorted to the non-secure area of the airport but attempted to go back through TSA and into the boarding area multiple times before she was later tracked down by police to the terminal curb where she was waiting for an Uber. The 38-year-old was given a criminal trespass notice but refused to sign it and didn't show police her identification, according to the complaint.

Gomas was never formally arrested nor detained in relation to the incident and isn't expected to face legal repercussions.

The viral video, which was originally shared on TikTok, shows Gomas walking through the cabin while crying and yelling profanities as the plane attempted to depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said in the video. “I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf****r back there is NOT real.”

Gomas then points to the rear of the plane, which causes other passengers seen in the background of the video to turn their heads.

“You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the woman said before walking out of the shot.

The incident reportedly led to a delay of roughly three hours as other passengers were forced to depart and reboard the plane, according to the TikTok user who initially shared the video.