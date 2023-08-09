'Absolutely Huge' Michigan Sunflower Field Officially Welcomes Visitors
By Logan DeLoye
August 9, 2023
A giant sunflower field located in the state's upper peninsula is officially open for visitors as the flowers begin to bloom for the season. According to MLive, 440,000 flowers line the fields of Hall Farms located in Rock, and it is certainly a beautiful sight to behold. The farm took to social media to share photos of the field, and to relay important details about opening day.
"Good friends and followers who are looking forward to seeing and enjoying the sunflowers . It looks like Wednesday the 9th will be the opening day for the flowers . We think they are at about 40% bloom right now and by mid-week will be beautiful . This coming weekend , the 12th and 13th and the following week should be absolutely prime and the Best. Come on out and enjoy!"
The field will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitors are welcome to walk beside the flowers and take photos. Dogs are permitted inside the farm as long as they are leashed. MLive mentioned that it is free to get into the farm to view the flowers, and you can even purchase one for $1, or six for $5!