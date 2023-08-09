Action Bronson Makes A Hilarious Confession During His Tiny Desk Concert

“I also want to let you know the edibles just hit and I’ve been pretty good so far," he continued. "I’ve been holding my s**t together.”



During his performance, Bronson also performed tracks like "Dmtri," "Live from the Moon," and "Latin Grammys." He closed out with his Chance The Rapper-assisted banger "Baby Blue." The chef-turned-MC pulled up to NPR nearly a week after he wrapped up his summer tour. Bronson performed at several locations in New York as well as other cities in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania and Maryland.



It's been over a year since Bronson dropped his album Cocodrillo Turbo. The 10-track project contains collaborations with Conway The Machine, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano and Yung Mehico with production by Daringer, The Alchemist and more. Last month, Bronson joined forces with Valee and Harry Fraud for their new song "Vibrant."



Watch Action Bronson's NPR "Tiny Desk" performance in full below.