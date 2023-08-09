Action Bronson Makes A Hilarious Confession During His Tiny Desk Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2023
Action Bronson may have been a little high during recent performance on NPR's "Tiny Desk."
On Tuesday, August 8, NPR released its latest edition of its "Tiny Desk" series featuring the Queens native and his band Human Growth Hormone. Towards the end of his performance, Bronson began to stumble over his words while delivering his verse on "Terry." He immediately halted the band and asked to start over. He was pretty honest when he admitted that the edible he took prior to the show had just hit during the concert.
“If I don’t do it right, it’s not right,” Bronson said in the middle of his set.
“I also want to let you know the edibles just hit and I’ve been pretty good so far," he continued. "I’ve been holding my s**t together.”
During his performance, Bronson also performed tracks like "Dmtri," "Live from the Moon," and "Latin Grammys." He closed out with his Chance The Rapper-assisted banger "Baby Blue." The chef-turned-MC pulled up to NPR nearly a week after he wrapped up his summer tour. Bronson performed at several locations in New York as well as other cities in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
It's been over a year since Bronson dropped his album Cocodrillo Turbo. The 10-track project contains collaborations with Conway The Machine, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano and Yung Mehico with production by Daringer, The Alchemist and more. Last month, Bronson joined forces with Valee and Harry Fraud for their new song "Vibrant."
Watch Action Bronson's NPR "Tiny Desk" performance in full below.