American Nurse And Her Daughter Released After Being Kidnapped In Haiti

An American nurse and her daughter were released nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in Haiti. Alix Dorsainvil was living in Haiti and working for El Roi Haiti, a nonprofit organization, when she was taken with her daughter in Port au Prince on July 27.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil, and her child, who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer," El Roi Haiti said in a statement.

Officials did not provide details about who took Dorsainvil and her daughter or if there were any conditions for their release.

El Roi Haiti asked for privacy and said they would release more details soon.

"We praise God that He has proven Himself faithful as He restores, supports, and strengthens Alix and her family, the ministry of El Roi Haiti, and the community that Alix has impacted - and continues to impact - with her ministry in Haiti," the organization said.

"There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time."

The kidnapping occurred on the same day the U.S. State Department ordered family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees to leave the country due to concerns about kidnappings.

Local gangs are known to kidnap locals and hold them for ransom. As of June, there were over 1,000 kidnappings reported in the country in 2023, according to a United Nations report. The kidnapping victims include 256 women, 24 boys, and 13 girls.