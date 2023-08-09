“I kindly request your support and solidarity during this time," she continued. "If you have any fond memories, photos, or messages you’d like to share about Biz Markie, please feel free to do so and tag @just.a.friend.foundation to keep his memory alive. We are seeking assistance from the Instagram community and the wider Hip Hop family to raise awareness about this situation. Together, we can ensure that Biz Markie’s digital presence remains a place of love, positivity, and remembrance.”



Biz Markie passed away in July 2021 following his battle with Type II diabetes. The most recent photo that was uploaded to Biz's timeline was a repost from NASDAQ after LL Cool J and other Hip-Hop legends attended the opening bell ahead of the Rock The Bells Festival in New York. Unfortunately, there are no posts about SHOWTIME and Mass Appeal's upcoming documentary All Up In The Biz, which drops on Friday, August 11.



"Please help us spread the word by sharing this post and using the hashtag #SaveBizMarkiesIG," Hall concluded. "Your support means the world to me and our family, and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time."