Biz Markie's Widow Claims Manager Is Holding Instagram Account 'Hostage'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2023
Biz Markie's wife is doing everything she can to gain control of her late husband's Instagram account from a former manager.
On Friday, August 4, Biz's widow Tara Hall informed her followers about a stressful situation that's been going on in the years after her husband death. Hall explained that Biz's legacy account on Instagram has been allegedly held "hostage" by the rapper's old manager.
“Biz Markie’s Instagram was a special place where he connected with all of you, and I want to ensure that his legacy is respected and honored," Hall wrote. "Unfortunately, we are facing some challenges in regaining control of the account.”
“I kindly request your support and solidarity during this time," she continued. "If you have any fond memories, photos, or messages you’d like to share about Biz Markie, please feel free to do so and tag @just.a.friend.foundation to keep his memory alive. We are seeking assistance from the Instagram community and the wider Hip Hop family to raise awareness about this situation. Together, we can ensure that Biz Markie’s digital presence remains a place of love, positivity, and remembrance.”
Biz Markie passed away in July 2021 following his battle with Type II diabetes. The most recent photo that was uploaded to Biz's timeline was a repost from NASDAQ after LL Cool J and other Hip-Hop legends attended the opening bell ahead of the Rock The Bells Festival in New York. Unfortunately, there are no posts about SHOWTIME and Mass Appeal's upcoming documentary All Up In The Biz, which drops on Friday, August 11.
"Please help us spread the word by sharing this post and using the hashtag #SaveBizMarkiesIG," Hall concluded. "Your support means the world to me and our family, and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time."