BTS' V Has Karaoke Session In A Cave For New Song 'Love Me Again'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 9, 2023
V of BTS has shared one of his pre-release tracks ahead of his upcoming solo debut album Lavyover. On Wednesday, August 9th, V dropped the song "Love Me Again" along with a stunning music video that features the singer singing the song in a karaoke-like setup inside of a beautiful cave.
"I wish you would love me again/ No, I don't want nobody else/ I wish you could love me again, again," V begs in the song's English chorus. For the verses, V returns to his native language, Korean, with a few English phrases thrown in throughout. According to Soompi, V's second pre-release track and music video is "Rainy Days" and will be released on Friday, August 11th, at 1:00 P.M. KST, which is Thursday, August 10th, 12:00 A.M. ET.
Earlier this week, BTS' label BIGHIT Music revealed that his album Lavyover will drop on September 8th, making V the latest member to release a solo album. In the press release, the label shared that the album will contain a total of 6 songs including "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing," and "For Us," plus some bonus tracks. BIGHIT also made sure to tell fans, "We recommend that you enjoy the song in a connected flow from track 1 to track 5."
The news of V's album comes shortly after BTS' label confirmed that Suga has begun his military enlistment process, becoming the third band member to enlist in the South Korean military after Jin and J-Hope. BTS plans to reunite as a full group in 2025 after they complete their mandatory military service.