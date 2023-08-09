BTS' V Has Karaoke Session In A Cave For New Song 'Love Me Again'

V of BTS has shared one of his pre-release tracks ahead of his upcoming solo debut album Lavyover. On Wednesday, August 9th, V dropped the song "Love Me Again" along with a stunning music video that features the singer singing the song in a karaoke-like setup inside of a beautiful cave.

"I wish you would love me again/ No, I don't want nobody else/ I wish you could love me again, again," V begs in the song's English chorus. For the verses, V returns to his native language, Korean, with a few English phrases thrown in throughout. According to Soompi, V's second pre-release track and music video is "Rainy Days" and will be released on Friday, August 11th, at 1:00 P.M. KST, which is Thursday, August 10th, 12:00 A.M. ET.