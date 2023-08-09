As the summer heat fades away and the days grow shorter, it'll soon be time to embrace autumn and all the seasonal festivities it has to offer.

It’s no secret that some of the most captivating festivals take place in the fall from harvest celebrations and Oktoberfests to haunted hayrides and scarecrow competitions.

These festivals offer a delightful blend of tradition, entertainment and community spirit. Whether you're a lover of all things pumpkin-spiced, a fan of live music or simply seeking a memorable weekend trip, U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the top fall festivals happening this year.

One of them is the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta taking place from October 7 to 15.

Here is why both locals and visitors are anticipating the upcoming event:

"Well known as the largest hot air balloon festival in the world, this annual autumn attraction has been around for more than half a century and draws 800,000-plus people to New Mexico's largest city. Revelers can eat, drink, photograph, dance, shop and otherwise enjoy everything Albuquerque has to offer – which includes fantastic fall weather. You will have to pay an admission fee per session of the fiesta.

A full schedule of events keeps spectators busy throughout each day, from the initial glowing launch at dawn to a series of themed balloon "rodeos" and other coveted competitions. Additional activities include chainsaw carving demonstrations, live music, fireworks, and oodles of shopping and dining vendors.

On-site parking is available for an added fee, though to spare yourself the hassle you may opt to take advantage of the more convenient park-and-ride shuttles and the on-site bicycle valet instead. Or, book a stay within walking distance in a glamping tent at Balloon Fiesta Park, which includes parking and festival admission for all sessions. For more traditional accommodations, the boutique Hotel Chaco in the city's historic district offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the festival."