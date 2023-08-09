As the summer heat fades away and the days grow shorter, it'll soon be time to embrace autumn and all the seasonal festivities it has to offer.

It’s no secret that some of the most captivating festivals take place in the fall from harvest celebrations and Oktoberfests to haunted hayrides and scarecrow competitions.

These festivals offer a delightful blend of tradition, entertainment and community spirit. Whether you're a lover of all things pumpkin-spiced, a fan of live music or simply seeking a memorable weekend trip, U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the top fall festivals happening this year.

One of them is World Chicken Festival taking place in London, Kentucky from September 21 to 24.

Here is why both locals and visitors are anticipating the upcoming event:

"Laurel County, home to the city of London, is the birthplace of Colonel Harland Sanders, so it's only fitting that it plays host to this celebration of all things poultry. Stop by the world's largest stainless steel skillet, where festival volunteers fry up chicken in some 300 gallons of oil. Festivalgoers can also head to one of the festival's stages for live music and entertainment or check out plenty of crafty vendors lining the city streets.

There's an array of wacky competitions, from a hot wing eating contest to chicken trivia to a chicken impersonation contest, complete with cash prizes. See if you can track down a Colonel Sanders lookalike while you're there – there's a contest for that, too.

London sits around 140 miles from Louisville. For a place to stay, there's a few chain hotels in town. The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, with an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast, is about 1.5 miles from downtown London."