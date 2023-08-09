As the summer heat fades away and the days grow shorter, it'll soon be time to embrace autumn and all the seasonal festivities it has to offer.

It’s no secret that some of the most captivating festivals take place in the fall from harvest celebrations and Oktoberfests to haunted hayrides and scarecrow competitions.

These festivals offer a delightful blend of tradition, entertainment and community spirit. Whether you're a lover of all things pumpkin-spiced, a fan of live music or simply seeking a memorable weekend trip, U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the top fall festivals happening this year.

One of them is the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, taking place from September 27 to October 1.

Here is why both locals and visitors are anticipating the upcoming event highlighting aspects of Pueblo culture:

"For more than three decades gourmands have gathered in Santa Fe, the capital city of the "Land of Enchantment," for this Southwestern celebration of wine, food and the state's most famous crop: the New Mexico green chile. Cooking demonstrations, wine classes, brunch, luncheons and other culinary activities are scheduled at various venues throughout the city during the five-day event, which coincides with the harvest season for grapes and green chiles.

Some of the biggest names in the wine industry make an appearance to showcase their finest offerings – including Caymus Vineyards, Gruet Winery and Ste Michelle Wine Estates – as well as the region's top restaurants and chefs. The main event is the Grand Tasting, where attendees can sip from a selection of 100 wines and sample offerings from more than 60 restaurants. The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is also a great place to enjoy live music and the seasonally beautiful weather."

The highly recognized Hotel Santa Fe, which is Native American-owned, is situated approximately one mile from the downtown fiesta.