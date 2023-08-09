Family-Run Eatery Named Washington's Best 'Hidden Gem' Restaurant

It's easy to head over to a popular or well-known restaurant, but why not go off the beaten path once in a while? You may stumble upon an under-the-radar joint offering up the best food you've ever had. Every major city and small town has these charming eateries, which have been getting more and more attention over the years.

If you're interested in these local digs, LoveFood found the best "hidden gem" restaurant in every state. The list includes "tucked away behind unassuming storefronts, based in the middle of nowhere, or frequented only by lucky locals."

According to writers, Washington's top pick is El Fat Cat Grill! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"There’s always a line for this family-owned food truck turned taco joint, and you only have to sniff the surrounding air to figure out why. Serving superb tacos, burritos, and more, with a modern twist and at an affordable price, these folks know what they’re doing. Visit and you can look forward to out-of-this-world flavor, in-jokes with returning customers, and a selection of from-scratch sauce choices (pineapple salsa is the crowd favorite). There’s even a discounted menu especially for the nearby high school, which is a nice touch."