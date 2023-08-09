Georgia Prosecutor Seeking Over A Dozen Indictments In Trump Case: Report

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is preparing to indict over a dozen people as part of her investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georiga. According to a CNN report, Willis will seek conspiracy and racketeering charges when she presents the case to a grand jury next week.

Willis has been investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his associates to change the results of the election in Georgia. Her wide-ranging investigation has covered an alleged plot to submit fake electors who would vote for Trump and efforts to pressure state and local officials, including a phone call in which Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to the "find 11,780 votes" votes that he needed to win the state.

Her investigation also looked into a breach of the voting systems in Coffee County.

Trump said that he expects to be indicted in the case. If he is, it would mark the fourth indictment for the former president since leaving office. Trump has pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

As authorities prepare for the pending indictments, security has been increased at the Fulton County courthouse in downtown Atlanta with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Fulton County Sherrif's Office.