Historic Shop Named Florida's 'Most Charming' General Store

With the rise of supermarkets and box retail stores, many independent stores found themselves unable to compete. Luckily, there are still some around ready to sell customers anything they need, from antiques and general-purpose items to local food specialties. These shops have that special something that keeps both locals and tourists coming back.

If you're curious about these shops, LoveFood revealed the "most charming" general store in every state. Florida's top pick is Smallwood Store! Here's why this museum was chosen:

"Covering just 0.2 sq miles, Chokoloskee Island is located on the western edge of the Everglades. The most historic building on the island is Smallwood Store, originally established by Ted Smallwood in 1906 to provide goods to this far-flung corner of Florida. It ceased trading in 1982, but 90% of the goods remained in the store and, in 1990, Ted's granddaughter reopened it as a museum where the state’s pioneer history has been frozen in time. You might not be able to buy essential goods there anymore, but a gift shop sells authentic Seminole arts and crafts."

You can find this spot at 360 Mamie St. in Chokoloskee.

