Illinois Neighborhood Named Most Expensive Place To Live In The State

You might not know the exact zip code, but you know the scene. You're driving past rows and rows of decently sized homes when all of a sudden, the humble properties that lined the streets begin to grow in size, the lawns expand, and now; there's a gate separating you from the rest of the neighborhood. The houses beyond the sturdy retracting gate are surely architectural sights to behold, similar to those located in the most expensive neighborhood in Illinois, and you can't help but wonder just how much it costs to live there.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the most expensive place to live in Illinois is Chicago. This specific neighborhood's zip code is 60610. Houses in this neighborhood cost an average of $1,885,900.

Here's what Family Handyman had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Known as the “Windy City,” Chicago has a median home value of $1,885,900. Among the largest cities in the U.S., even the suburbs of Chicago offer plenty of things to do and see, with some packed with attractions and others offering an escape to wilderness."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit familyhandyman.com.