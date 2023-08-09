Italian Eatery Named Colorado's Best 'Hidden Gem' Restaurant

It's easy to head over to a popular or well-known restaurant, but why not go off the beaten path once in a while? You may stumble upon an under-the-radar joint offering up the best food you've ever had. Every major city and small town has these charming eateries, which have been getting more and more attention over the years.

If you're interested in these local digs, LoveFood found the best "hidden gem" restaurant in every state. The list includes "tucked away behind unassuming storefronts, based in the middle of nowhere, or frequented only by lucky locals."

According to writers, Colorado's top pick is Roman Villa! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"The vibe at this family-run Italian joint, going strong since 1959, is appropriately old-school. This is the kind of neighborhood Italian your grandma (or nonna) would’ve dined at. The pasta is homemade, the lasagne slices are thick, the walls are decorated with black-and-white family photos, and the regulars are greeted by name. What do we recommend? Everything; this place is all about the comfort food."