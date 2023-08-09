Key Glock Responds After His Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Assault

“He’s the real one that ain’t [shit] & he knows it. He tries to ACT like he so ‘Playa’ to the public but really he’s a hurt [ass] little boy….that desperately needs help.”



“He put his hands on me Monday because he don’t know how to have grown up conversations & I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left. Why he decided to post about the cops & they wasn’t even called is funny as hell.”



Before she mad her allegations on Instagram, Key Glock had already appeared to speak about the status of his relationship with her on social media. Although he doesn't reference her by name, his fans assume Jinsui is the "fake Godly" woman he mentions in his posts.



“Sending this fake godly ass b***h back to da streets ✌," he wrote on Monday. “ion respect nobody who play police games 👎.”



This isn't the first time the couple have experienced issues in their relationship. Back in February, Jinsui claimed Glock suffered from mental health issues stemming from his cousin Young Dolph's death. Those issues weren't mentioned this time around. After the allegations began to spread throughout social media on Tuesday, Glock appeared to deny any wrongdoing in a separate post.



"Aite now chill... she got y'all thinking I'm Ike Turner or some s**t lmao," he wrote.

