A Florida handyman who raised money for his slain husband's funeral expenses is now under suspicion by authorities. The Marion County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday (August 8) they're considering Herbert Swilley a suspect in the murder of his spouse, 59-year-old Timothy Floyd Smith.

Smith was found dead inside his home in Citrus Park on the morning of Saturday, March 25, according to MCSO's initial post about the murder. Deputies conducted a well-being check after the victim didn't show up to work that Friday. The sheriff's office noted Smith "appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death."

"Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder," deputies explained.

Investigators also revealed Swilley's daughter, Jordan Swilley, is also a person of interest in the investigation. Authorities said she gave a preliminary statement but "declined to speak to detectives further."

The news broke the same day Swilley celebrated what would've been the married couple's 8-year anniversary on Facebook.