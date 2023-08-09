Melle Mel Responds To Eminem In New Diss Track

Melle Mel's diss track comes a few days after Eminem called out the veteran rapper in Ez Mil's new song "Realest." The Detroit rapper went in on Mel after the OG spoke about his skin color in a recent interview. During the conversation, Mel said Em was only in the Top 5 greatest rapper conversation because he's white. Eminem responded by calling Mel a "juice-head" in his new verse.



"Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but, boy/This someone who really is furious, stay out his path, his wrath, avoid/And I'll be the last to toy with a juice-head whose brain is like half destroyed/Like a meteor hit it, Well, there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to 'roids," Em spits.



Listen to Melle Mel's response below.