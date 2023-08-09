Melle Mel Responds To Eminem In New Diss Track
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2023
Melle Mel decided to fire back at Eminem with a brief diss track aimed at the Shady Records co-founder.
On Tuesday, August 8, Grandmaster Melle Mel responded to Em's previous shots in an interesting freestyle he uploaded to his YouTube channel. The freestyle clocks in at one minute and 12 seconds, but Mel managed to squeeze in just enough bars to get the people talking.
“The Top 5 is cap/You the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap," Mel raps. "Why you ducking on The Game when you shit on my name?/ Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame?”
Fans of Eminem didn't take long to weigh in on Mel's response. Some drew comparisons to other artists who've attempted to go bar-for-bar with Em in the past like Nick Cannon, Machine Gun Kelly and The Game. Other fans think the song is worse than all of the previous diss tracks that have ever been made about Em.
“Cannot believe one of the originators of hiphop released this and stated going against Eminem was going to be ‘the easiest thing he’d ever do’," one fan wrote on social media. "Delete this Melvin, you’ve embarrassed yourself massively here.”
Me after hearing Melle Mel's "diss" to Eminem.pic.twitter.com/Z6aYAdbbcY— Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) August 8, 2023
Melle Mel's diss track comes a few days after Eminem called out the veteran rapper in Ez Mil's new song "Realest." The Detroit rapper went in on Mel after the OG spoke about his skin color in a recent interview. During the conversation, Mel said Em was only in the Top 5 greatest rapper conversation because he's white. Eminem responded by calling Mel a "juice-head" in his new verse.
"Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but, boy/This someone who really is furious, stay out his path, his wrath, avoid/And I'll be the last to toy with a juice-head whose brain is like half destroyed/Like a meteor hit it, Well, there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to 'roids," Em spits.
Listen to Melle Mel's response below.