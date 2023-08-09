Night Ranger Announce New Live Album With Special Guests

In addition to announcing the release, Night Ranger also shared live video footage from the album. This particular footage encompasses the re-recording of popular 1982 hit, "(You Can Still) Rock In America," but this time, with Contemporary Youth Orchestra giving it a much welcomed classical spin.

The official live video for the single gives fans an inside look as the band prepares for the performance, and sets the stage a glow with the orchestra. Interested individuals will be able to purchase live album footage via CD, DVD, limited edition vinyl, and Blu-ray. The live album will also be available on all streaming platforms after its release date on October 20th.