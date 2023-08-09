Night Ranger Announce New Live Album With Special Guests
By Logan DeLoye
August 9, 2023
Night Ranger have just announced plans to release a brand new album featuring very special guests (drumroll please), the Contemporary Youth Orchestra! The band took to social media to share details surrounding the highly-anticipated release of 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra, exhibiting a classical spin on their most popular 80's hits.
"Announcing our brand-new LIVE album ‘40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra’ out October 20! The official LIVE video for “(You Can Still) Rock In America (Live with CYO)” is out today. Link to watch the video and pre-order/pre-save album at our link in bio."
In addition to announcing the release, Night Ranger also shared live video footage from the album. This particular footage encompasses the re-recording of popular 1982 hit, "(You Can Still) Rock In America," but this time, with Contemporary Youth Orchestra giving it a much welcomed classical spin.
The official live video for the single gives fans an inside look as the band prepares for the performance, and sets the stage a glow with the orchestra. Interested individuals will be able to purchase live album footage via CD, DVD, limited edition vinyl, and Blu-ray. The live album will also be available on all streaming platforms after its release date on October 20th.