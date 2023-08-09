Ohio Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in Ohio is the Cincinnati suburb of Terrace Park, with the list specifically calling out the zip code 45174 as being the priciest in the state as the median home price is nearly half a million, despite being a "small village."

Here's what the site had to say:

"This small village on the East Side of Cincinnati offers a small school, church and post office. Terrace Park has stunning homes and a great sense of community. The median home value is $483,000."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in Ohio, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.