One California Restaurant Named Among The 'Best Restaurants' In The World

By Logan DeLoye

August 9, 2023

Flat lay of meal for two people with fresh green salad, appetizer, seafood linguine and beef ravioli freshly served on dining table in a restaurant
Photo: Moment RF

Few things are more satisfying then a gourmet dinner; a plate compromised of some of the best food that you've ever consumed in your life. If your bar for an excellent meal is already set very high, you're going to want to raise it even more before you sample courses at this one of a kind Golden State eatery.

According to a list compiled by The World's 50 Best, Saison in San Francisco is one of the best restaurants in the entire world. Saison ranked 98th out of 100 establishments on the list.

Here's what The World's 50 Best had to say about one of the best restaurants on the planet:

"From its humble beginnings as a pop-up in 2009 to one of the world’s best restaurants, Saison has built a reputation as the go-to dining establishment for wood-fire cuisine in California. Led by co-founder and beverage director Mark Bright, culinary director Paul Chung and chef de cuisine Richard Lee, the San Francisco restaurant serves a tasting menu of dishes celebrating California’s rich and evolving terroir, like 14-day dry-aged Sonoma duck. The food is accompanied by one of the US’s most impressive selections of Old and New World wines, and there’s also a bar serving world-class cocktails and uni toast."

For a continued list of the best restaurants across the globe visit theworlds50best.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.