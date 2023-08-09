One California Restaurant Named Among The 'Best Restaurants' In The World

Few things are more satisfying then a gourmet dinner; a plate compromised of some of the best food that you've ever consumed in your life. If your bar for an excellent meal is already set very high, you're going to want to raise it even more before you sample courses at this one of a kind Golden State eatery.

According to a list compiled by The World's 50 Best, Saison in San Francisco is one of the best restaurants in the entire world. Saison ranked 98th out of 100 establishments on the list.

Here's what The World's 50 Best had to say about one of the best restaurants on the planet:

"From its humble beginnings as a pop-up in 2009 to one of the world’s best restaurants, Saison has built a reputation as the go-to dining establishment for wood-fire cuisine in California. Led by co-founder and beverage director Mark Bright, culinary director Paul Chung and chef de cuisine Richard Lee, the San Francisco restaurant serves a tasting menu of dishes celebrating California’s rich and evolving terroir, like 14-day dry-aged Sonoma duck. The food is accompanied by one of the US’s most impressive selections of Old and New World wines, and there’s also a bar serving world-class cocktails and uni toast."

