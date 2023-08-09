One Chicago High School Ranks Among The Top 5 'Best High Schools' In The US

There are a handful of high schools scattered throughout the country that are known for possessing such a level of academic excellence, that they have been named among the best in the entire United States. These schools maintains exceptional scores in reading, mathematics, and science, at percentages well above district and state averages. The best high school in Chicago is not too far from the city, and educates grades 9 through 12.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the absolute best high school in Chicago is Walter Payton College Preparatory High School located off of North Wells Street. This school ranked as the fifth best in America.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about one of America's best high schools:

"Walter Payton College Preparatory High School's curriculum is centered on honors and Advanced Placement courses in math, science, language and the humanities, among other subjects. Students at Payton can supplement their classroom learning by participating in global exchange and study programs in countries such as France, Belize and South Africa. In addition to core courses and exchange opportunities, the school offers seminars in horseback riding and Pilates."

