Prince Harry Gets Another Demotion On Royal Family's Website

Prince Harry's page has been updated on the royal family's website. According to People, the Duke of Sussex has been stripped of a certain title in his bio. As of last Friday, August 4th, Prince Harry was still being referred to as "His Royal Highness" in his bio, which Express reported at the time. However, on Tuesday, August 8th, the outlet noted that his bio page had been updated to remove all references to the title.

According to People, the references were used while discussing Prince Harry's work to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in 2016. "His Royal Highness" has now been replaced with "the Duke" or "the Duke of Sussex." Express also pointed out last week that the royal family's website has been slow to make complete updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement about the website per Express. "Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Around the time of the Queen's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted on the family's website. When they were still working members of the monarchy, the couple's pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton. Following their decision to step away from their royal duties, their photos were moved a few spots and sat underneath Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. After King Charles III ascended to the throne following the Queen's death, they have been moved to sit right above the disgraced Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties and military affiliations after he was linked with sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.