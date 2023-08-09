Seafood Joint Named Florida's Best 'Hidden Gem' Restaurant

It's easy to head over to a popular or well-known restaurant, but why not go off the beaten path once in a while? You may stumble upon an under-the-radar joint offering up the best food you've ever had. Every major city and small town has these charming eateries, which have been getting more and more attention over the years.

If you're interested in these local digs, LoveFood found the best "hidden gem" restaurant in every state. The list includes "tucked away behind unassuming storefronts, based in the middle of nowhere, or frequented only by lucky locals."

According to writers, Florida's top pick is Chowder Ted's! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"Located on an old fish camp road connecting Fernandina Beach and Jacksonville, this place isn’t much to look at from the outside. Step inside, though, and you’ll find a homey seafood shack serving a ton of top-quality food. The name of the game here is locally caught fish, whether that be in the eponymous red chowder, fried flounder sandwiches, or huge piles of perfectly seasoned crawfish. It’s all good, even the really simple stuff."