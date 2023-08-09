Senator Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was reportedly hospitalized after tripping and falling in San Francisco on Tuesday (August 8), TMZ reports.

The website said the severity of Feinstein's injuries weren't determined as of Tuesday's report. Feinstein, 90, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and member of Congress, as well as the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history.

The San Francisco native has dealt with several health issues during the past year which included being absent fro the Senate for nearly three months while battling shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis. In May, Feinstein told a reporter "I haven't been gone" upon her return to Congress and appeared to be confused during a recent Senate hearing in which a colleague told her "just say aye" while voting on an $823 billion military budget.