Senator Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized
By Jason Hall
August 9, 2023
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was reportedly hospitalized after tripping and falling in San Francisco on Tuesday (August 8), TMZ reports.
The website said the severity of Feinstein's injuries weren't determined as of Tuesday's report. Feinstein, 90, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and member of Congress, as well as the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history.
The San Francisco native has dealt with several health issues during the past year which included being absent fro the Senate for nearly three months while battling shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis. In May, Feinstein told a reporter "I haven't been gone" upon her return to Congress and appeared to be confused during a recent Senate hearing in which a colleague told her "just say aye" while voting on an $823 billion military budget.
Feinstin also gave her only child, Katherine, 66, power of attorney over her recently, according to a document posted by Insider earlier this month, which raised questions amid a growing number of both Democrats and Republicans calling for her resignation. The decision comes amid a family dispute over Feinstein's intention to sell her beach house near San Francisco, a decision being opposed by the children of her late husband Richard C. Blum, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
"The senate office doesn't feel it's appropriate to comment on a private legal matter," a spokesperson for Feinstein said in a statement to CBS News regarding her decision.
Feinstein had previously announced that she will not seek re-election after the conclusion of her current term in 2024.