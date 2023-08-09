Several Ohio Eateries Named Among The Top 100 Restaurants In The Midwest

A new ranking of the best restaurants in the Midwest shows that Ohio is becoming quite the foodie haven, with more than a dozen restaurants being named among the top eateries in the region.

Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest, finding incredible dining establishments across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Thirteen restaurants in Ohio made the list, with one restaurant finding a spot in the Top 10.

According to the list, Hoyo's Kitchen in Columbus is among the best of the best, coming in at No. 7 overall and making it the highest-ranking Ohio eatery on the list. Serving up Somali cuisine to Ohioans for nearly a decade, customers at this counter-service restaurant can choose a wrap made with Somali flatbread or a bowl filled with delicious additions like spicy rice, chickpeas lentils, cabbage and more, such as Chicken Suqarr, a "flavorful and aromatic" meat dish made with spices, tomatoes, onions and peppers.

Here are all the Ohio restaurants that snagged a spot on the list:

No. 7: Hoyo's Kitchen (Columbus)

No. 23: Grist (Dayton)

No. 27: Kitchen Social (Columbus

No. 28: Mizu Japanese Sushi Restaurant (Parma)

No. 30: Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)

No. 36: Brassica (Columbus)

No. 44: Wario's Beef and Pork (Columbus)

No. 45: Phoenician Taverna (Mason)

No. 48: Half Moon Bakery (Cleveland)

No. 51: The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery (Cuyahoga Falls)

No. 71: Pickles and Bones Barbecue (Milford)

No. 75: Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar (Cleveland)

No. 86: Agapé Mediterranean (Westerville)

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the top restaurants in the Midwest.