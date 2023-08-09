Tampa Mayor Finds $1 Million Worth Of Cocaine While Fishing With Family

The mayor of Tampa brought in a huge haul while fishing for lobster and mahi-mahi with her family off the coast of the Florida Keys in July. Instead of reeling in fish, Mayor Jane Castor told WFLA that she discovered about 70 pounds of cocaine floating in the water.

At first, Castor said that she and her family approached some floating debris in the water, hoping to reel in larger fish.

“What happens is the smaller fish will congregate under the debris for the shade, which brings the larger fish, so you always want to fish around any debris,” she said.

But, as they approached the debris, Castor, who used to be a narcotics officer, realized the debris was actually a bale of cocaine. Castor and her family fished the cocaine out of the water and contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Border Patrol agents met Castor and her family and confiscated the drugs, which are worth an estimated $1.1 million.