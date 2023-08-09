Teeanger Accused Of Stabbing Neighbor Who Complained About 'Loud Party'

A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly killed his neighbor over a noise dispute in Western Washington, KING 5 reports. Lakewood police arrested 17-year-old Brodey Brownwell on August 3 in the brutal murder of 64-year-old Leonard Williams.

Officers responded to the Morning Tree Park Apartments near 83rd Avenue Southwest and 82nd Street Southwest around 7 a.m. on July 31. Cops found Williams' body with several stab wounds near a dumpster on the premises. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's office said the victim was stabbed six to seven times in the head or neck area.

According to charging documents, Brownwell used Snapchat to record himself stomping on Williams' head. Reporters claim the victim bled out as the suspect says, "You messed with the wrong person.”

“We’ve certainly had arguments, a couple of fights, but nothing that has gone to this level,” Sgt. Charles Porsche said. “You certainly shouldn’t be in fear of your life, or being assaulted, by going and having an adult conversation with somebody about their noise complaint."

An anonymous victim reportedly told authorities Brownwell showed the vicious video to them. Another witness, who's a teen, claims “his ‘homeboy’ beat and stabbed the victim with a knife when he began confronting them about the loud party," officials said.

Police have previously responded to the apartment complex over complaints of loud parties and a fight, according to probable cause documents obtained by reporters.

Brownwell was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and assault in Williams' death. He's currently in custody on a $1.5 million bond. He's due back in court on August 30, and his trial is scheduled to begin on September 25, per KIRO 7.