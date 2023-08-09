Trippie Redd Publicly Apologizes To Girlfriend For Cheating On Her
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2023
Trippie Redd is trying to make amends after he admitted to cheating on his now former girlfriend.
On Wednesday, August 9, the Ohio native took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Skye Morales after he confessed to cheating on her. In his emotional message, he told his fans not to be mad at her because he's the one who messed up.
"Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye do not be mad at her I cheated she not have had the best attitude with me but she was the most loyal partner I ever had and I lost her," Trippie Redd wrote.
"I just want u guys to be better than me," he continued. "So if u find someone that makes u feel special think before u do wen ur mad I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever. I'm sorry Skye I don't even want you to forgive me I just want u to know I understand I feel it I'm a f**king idiot I promise u nun of it was worth wat I had wats done in the dark always comes to light and yea I hate myself f**k all the people that have been waiting for this to happen. I hate u not as much as I hate myself tho."
Trippie Redd and Skye Morales had been together since 2020. Morales was recently featured on Trippie's recent single "Took My Breath Away." They were also spotted out together at Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape listening party in June, but it looks like things went downhill after that. Trippie's message about his love life comes right before he's set to release his new album A Love Letter To You 5.