Trippie Redd Publicly Apologizes To Girlfriend For Cheating On Her

"I just want u guys to be better than me," he continued. "So if u find someone that makes u feel special think before u do wen ur mad I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever. I'm sorry Skye I don't even want you to forgive me I just want u to know I understand I feel it I'm a f**king idiot I promise u nun of it was worth wat I had wats done in the dark always comes to light and yea I hate myself f**k all the people that have been waiting for this to happen. I hate u not as much as I hate myself tho."



Trippie Redd and Skye Morales had been together since 2020. Morales was recently featured on Trippie's recent single "Took My Breath Away." They were also spotted out together at Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape listening party in June, but it looks like things went downhill after that. Trippie's message about his love life comes right before he's set to release his new album A Love Letter To You 5.

