Winning Multi-Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold In California

One lucky Californian is now 3.3 million dollars richer after Tuesday night's mega million drawing. According to KTLA, the winner took home second place in the drawing, guessing 5 of 6 numbers correctly. One individual from Florida won the $1.58 billion jackpot by guessing six numbers correctly as part of the game. They had a 1 in 302.6 million chance of winning, and were the first person to win the big jackpot since April 2023.

KTLA listed the winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing to be "13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14." The Californian who purchased the winning ticket won $3,383,371 by skillfully guessing the first five numbers correctly and incorrectly guessing only the Mega Ball number. The winner purchased the ticket at 76 gas station in Hilmar, and has the option of accepting their prize as a lump sum cash payment or in 29 individual payments overtime.

Just last month, a California resident won a billion dollars from a Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles. KTLA mentioned that the next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday. The name of the winner, or if a winner has yet to come forward was not revealed.