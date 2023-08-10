24-Year-Old Woman Wanted For 'Unacceptable' Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old

Authorities in Virginia are searching for a 24-year-old woman wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and a 37-year-old man injured. The City of Franklin Virginia Police Department said that Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is wanted on numerous charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Officials said that Drayton was one of four people who got into an "altercation" with the victim at his home. During the altercation, Drayton allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking an adult male and a 10-year-old boy, identified as La'Marj Deshawn Holden.

Holden was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

Authorities said that Drayton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to leave an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

"This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted, but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable, and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness," Chief Steve Patterson said in a statement. "The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time."