"If y'all don't make some noise for one of the greatest n***as to ever do this s**t, 50-muthaf**kin'-Cent Curtis Jackson," Cole told the crowd at the end of his appearance. "Get Rich or Die Tryin' the best album of all time. I don't give a f**k what you talkin' about. It's Get Rich or Die Tryin' at No. 1 and it's Thriller at No. 2 and I love Michael Jackson but I promise y'all that Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent we love you my n***a for real."



Along with Cole, Fif also brought out other artists like Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, BLEU, DaBaby and Flo-Rida. The action-packed show in Brooklyn was just his latest stop on his "Final Lap Tour 2023," which might be his last tour ever. Earlier this year, Fif had to add more dates to the tour due to high demand.



"I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour," the G-Unit founder said during an Instagram Live session. “I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring…I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”



Check out more scenes from his tour stop in Brooklyn below.