50 Cent Brings Out J. Cole, Jadakiss & More Special Guests At NYC Tour Stop
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2023
50 Cent invited all the heavyhitters to pull up for his tour stop in Brooklyn.
On Wednesday night, August 9, the Queens native arrived at the Barclays Center for his anticipated concert as part of his "Final Lap Tour 2023." Following a dope set from Busta Rhymes, the "Power" creator made sure to give his fellow New Yorkers a show they'd never forget. Fif performed a slew of his classics from his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' as well as other hits from his extensive catalog. He also brought out numerous top-charting artists like J. Cole, who performed "No Role Modelz."
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
50 Cent Brought Out J. Cole in Brooklyn tonight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/83iiogOyNa— J. COLE FAN PAGE (@Jcolevillle) August 10, 2023
"If y'all don't make some noise for one of the greatest n***as to ever do this s**t, 50-muthaf**kin'-Cent Curtis Jackson," Cole told the crowd at the end of his appearance. "Get Rich or Die Tryin' the best album of all time. I don't give a f**k what you talkin' about. It's Get Rich or Die Tryin' at No. 1 and it's Thriller at No. 2 and I love Michael Jackson but I promise y'all that Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent we love you my n***a for real."
Along with Cole, Fif also brought out other artists like Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, BLEU, DaBaby and Flo-Rida. The action-packed show in Brooklyn was just his latest stop on his "Final Lap Tour 2023," which might be his last tour ever. Earlier this year, Fif had to add more dates to the tour due to high demand.
"I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour," the G-Unit founder said during an Instagram Live session. “I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring…I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”
Check out more scenes from his tour stop in Brooklyn below.
50 Cent - What Up Gangsta @ Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/aWKwZwus9P— Don 🚩 (@MyTrainerDon) August 10, 2023
50 Cent performing Window Shopper at the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/pNua4zw74N— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 10, 2023
50 Cent brought out everyone from J. Cole to Flo Rida to Jadakiss in Brooklyn tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/W2NDb02wtl— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 10, 2023
50 Cent’s ‘Final Lap’ concert at Barclays tonight was legendary. 50 dont get enough props, ended with “I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy” 🔥— JN (@ImmortalJuan) August 10, 2023
After running through classics/hits and some guest appearances
-Yung Bleu
-Moneybagg Yo
-DaBaby
-Flo Rida
-A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
-Jadakiss
-J. Cole pic.twitter.com/Stn15Cs7ok