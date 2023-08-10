Bats Living In Florida Elementary School Stick Around As Classes Start

Students and teachers at a Florida elementary school may get some close encounters with nature on their first day. According to WTVT, bats have made a new home at Northwest Elementary School in Tampa, and they're going to be there when classes start on Thursday (August 10).

The school's principal sent an email to parents Monday (August 7) telling them the bats have been there for the last two weeks in the second-floor rafters. As a result, administrators will have to "temporarily move some classrooms and close some hallways" in the meantime. Officials added that it's safe to send their kids to school.

"It's okay because the kids are going to the school during the day," All Creatures Wildlife Control Owner Dustin Hooper told reporters. "The bats aren't going to come out during the day. By the time the kids are at schools the bats are still in their roost, so I wouldn't worry about it."

Hillsborough County Schools wanted to remove the bats before the new school year started, but wildlife laws are keeping their hands tied. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said it's illegal to block bats from their roosts during the maternity season, which runs from April 15 to August 15.

"They are protected because a bat only has one baby, and they need their mothers," Hooper explained. "Every year I do get called during the middle of mating season. Hey, we've got bats. And I tell them, you can't do anything unless FWC comes out there and then deems it a health issue."

Now, the school district has to wait until after August 15 to do something about the bats. After mating season ends, they plan on implementing measures to block bats from entering the school and sanitizing classrooms.