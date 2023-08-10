California Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

What is the most beautiful place you've ever been? People's opinion will differ depending on what they consider to be beautiful. Some find the serenity and majesty of nature to provide the most stunning scenes, while others prefer to search for beauty in architecture and quaint city streets. Regardless of what you deem beautiful, there is one place in each state known for being the "most beautiful" destination around. Be it a flowing waterfall, mountain views, cobblestone streets, or old eclectic shops, something about this place makes it stand out to travelers.

According to a list compiled by Condè Nast Traveler, the most beautiful destination in California is Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park located near Carmel. Condè Nast Traveler considered this one-of-a-kind spot a "must-visit" location.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful place in all of California:

"The entire Big Sur coastline is stunning (and very road trip-worthy), but the winner for most scenic spot has to go to Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. Situated about 35 miles south of Carmel, Pfeiffer Beach features huge cliffs, waterfalls, lush vegetation, and sometimes even dolphins and otters playing in the shallows. You can purchase park passes for $10 per car, per day."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.