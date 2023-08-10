Car Owner Confronts, Shoots Suspected Vehicle Thief

A suspected car thief was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, early Thursday (August 10) morning.

The San Antonio Police Department said that the shooter saw the suspect trying to steal his Kia in the parking lot at Roots at O'Connor Apartments. He went outside to confront the alleged thief with his girlfriend, and they exchanged words.

During the argument, the thief demanded the keys to the car. The man then returned to his apartment and saw that the thief was holding his girlfriend at gunpoint. That's when he opened fire from his balcony, striking the suspected car thief several times.

The suspect was hit in the buttocks, shoulder, and back and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Two other women with the suspect fled the scene once the gunshots rang out.

Investigators said they found evidence that several cars in the parking lot had been tampered with, though there was no damage to the shooter's vehicle.

Officials did not say if any charges have been filed and said that the shooting remains under investigation.