Carjacker Shoots And Kills Longtime Seattle Rideshare Driver

An investigation is underway after a longtime Seattle rideshare driver was shot and killed in the SODO neighborhood Tuesday morning (August 8). The Seattle Police Department said they found Geda's body at the intersection of First Avenue and South Walker Street around 3:30 a.m. Officials identified the victim as 52-year-old Amare W. Geda.

Officials believe the suspect, who wasn't a rideshare customer, carjacked and shot Geda before fleeing in the victim's vehicle, which is a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius. The carjacker drove southbound on First Avenue passing Spokane Street, and the car was last seen in West Seattle, SPD states. The suspect remains at large.

Geda was a longtime driver for Uber and Lyft, Ahmed Mumin, Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association's executive director, told KOMO.

“One of our Rideshare driver member, was killed in the Sodo neighborhood this (Tuesday) morning," Mumin said. "To support his family, he worked two jobs for the past 14 years. At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport. This is the second killing in the last six months."

He also revealed Geda, who's from Ethiopia and lived in the U.S. for decades, was one of the first Uber drivers in Seattle.

"He’s a very well-experienced driver. He was a taxi cab driver previously before that. He’s married with two kids. He’s a very hard working person," the executive director added.

Geda's death has renewed calls for Seattle to do more to protect rideshare drivers working in the city. Another rideshare driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, was fatally shot during his job in September 2022.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bruce Harrell sent this statement to KOMO:

"The mayor shares his condolences with the family and impacted community. City leadership has been in contact with the family. Rideshare drivers deserve to be safe. Our office met directly with the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association last year. We will continue to develop and advance comprehensive safety solutions, including hiring additional SPD officers and building out community-based partnerships. Many regulations regarding rideshare companies are preempted by state law, preventing cities from setting their own laws in this area."

Uber also issued a statement sending their condolences to Geda's family. They're also working with law enforcement on the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen vehicle can contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

A GoFundMe has opened up for Geda's family.