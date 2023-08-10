Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of America's 'Most Outrageous' Hot Dogs

By Zuri Anderson

August 10, 2023

Bacon Mac and Cheese Dog with Fries
Photo: LauriPatterson / E+ / Getty Images

Some American chefs and cooks love applying strange twists to classic foods. From milkshakes stacked high with cakes and cookies to bulging burritos bursting with flavor, there's no shortage of delightful dishes for you to try. The same can be applied to the easily-customizable hotdog.

That's why Yelp scoured the nation for the most outlandish yet delicious hot dogs. The website states, "We found 11 over-the-top dogs being served at restaurants and stands across the US, based on Yelpers’ ratings and reviews. Some of these delicious dogs have unique, unexpected toppings... Others are made with exotic and unexpected meats."

A Colorado restaurant's hot dog was featured on the list: the Ostrich Dog from Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs! Here's why this beef-and-bun is getting the spotlight:

"For Denver eaters looking for a new thrill, the Ostrich Dog at Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs fills the bill. That’s because 'ostrich' isn’t just a cool menu name…it’s the real thing, as in the bird. It has a “smokey and slightly peppery” taste, according to owner Jim Pittenger (that’s Biker Jim), the local 'Gourmet Dog King,' who has demoed his exotic meat-grilling skills on many cooking shows. (He even packages his exotic dogs and sells them retail.)"

Biker Jim's has multiple locations and food carts across Denver. There's also a food cart in Morrison.

Curious about more uniquely-crafted hot dogs? Check out the full list on yelp.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.