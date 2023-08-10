Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of America's 'Most Outrageous' Hot Dogs

Some American chefs and cooks love applying strange twists to classic foods. From milkshakes stacked high with cakes and cookies to bulging burritos bursting with flavor, there's no shortage of delightful dishes for you to try. The same can be applied to the easily-customizable hotdog.

That's why Yelp scoured the nation for the most outlandish yet delicious hot dogs. The website states, "We found 11 over-the-top dogs being served at restaurants and stands across the US, based on Yelpers’ ratings and reviews. Some of these delicious dogs have unique, unexpected toppings... Others are made with exotic and unexpected meats."

A Colorado restaurant's hot dog was featured on the list: the Ostrich Dog from Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs! Here's why this beef-and-bun is getting the spotlight:

"For Denver eaters looking for a new thrill, the Ostrich Dog at Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs fills the bill. That’s because 'ostrich' isn’t just a cool menu name…it’s the real thing, as in the bird. It has a “smokey and slightly peppery” taste, according to owner Jim Pittenger (that’s Biker Jim), the local 'Gourmet Dog King,' who has demoed his exotic meat-grilling skills on many cooking shows. (He even packages his exotic dogs and sells them retail.)"