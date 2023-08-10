Doctor Decapitated Baby During Delivery Family Alleges In Lawsuit

A family has filed a lawsuit claiming that the doctor decapitated their baby during the delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia.

The lawsuit names the hospital and Dr. Tracey St. Julian, accusing them of medical malpractice and then trying to cover up what happened.

"They were so excited about the birth of their first child," said attorney Cory Lynch. "Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center."

The lawsuit claims that the baby got stuck during the delivery. Instead of asking for help and preparing Jessica Ross for a cesarean section to deliver the baby, St. Julian used "ridiculously excessive force" to try to deliver the baby.

After three hours, Ross finally went in for a c-section, where doctors removed the baby's body and legs. However, the head was delivered vaginally.

To make matters worse, the hospital allegedly tried to cover up what happened. Ross and her husband, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., said that staff at the hospital urged them not to get an autopsy and to have their son's remains cremated. They even wrapped the boy in a blanket with his head "propped on top of his body" to make it appear that it was still attached.

Ross and Taylor said they learned about what happened during the delivery from the funeral home.

Southern Regional issued a statement denying the claims. A spokesperson also noted that St. Julian was not an employee of the hospital.

"Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking," the hospital said.