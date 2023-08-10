Florida Restaurant Serves One Of America's 'Most Outrageous' Hot Dogs

Some American chefs and cooks love applying strange twists to classic foods. From milkshakes stacked high with cakes and cookies to bulging burritos bursting with flavor, there's no shortage of delightful dishes for you to try. The same can be applied to the easily-customizable hotdog.

That's why Yelp scoured the nation for the most outlandish yet delicious hot dogs. The website states, "We found 11 over-the-top dogs being served at restaurants and stands across the US, based on Yelpers’ ratings and reviews. Some of these delicious dogs have unique, unexpected toppings... Others are made with exotic and unexpected meats."

A Florida restaurant's hot dog was featured on the list: Perro con Huevos from La Perrada Company! Here's why this beef-and-bun is getting the spotlight:

"If you like your dogs Colombian-style, you’re in luck. The Perro con Huevos—a jumbo hot dog topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, 5 small hard-boiled quail eggs, and pink sauce (mayo, ketchup, lime juice, and hot sauce)—is served with gusto at La Perrada Company in Florida. (Big appetite? The Super Perro Plus packs shredded chicken and beef, too.) A familiar Colombian mix, this dog combines all the right tastes and textures—savory, spicy, crunchy, and creamy."