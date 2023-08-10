Here's The Fastest-Shrinking City In Florida

Just as many Americans are flocking to trendy destinations to carve out a new home, plenty more citizens are leaving certain places in droves. Whether it's an increasing cost of living, crime rates, or lacking job opportunities, these cities and suburbs are losing residents at "an alarming rate," according to Travel ALOT.

The website dug through U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the fastest-shrinking cities in America. Researchers say, "For the purposes of this list, we are listing the urbanized areas in each state that are classified as cities and have declining or slowly growing populations."

A South Florida location was featured on the list, and it's Pembroke Pines. Located in Broward County and the Miami metro area, this city has an overall A- rating on Niche, too. Here's why researchers are keeping an eye on it:

"It is the 161st largest city in the United States and the 11th largest city in Florida, with 170,981 people as of 2020. This population has generally grown year by year at a rate of 0.95% each year. However, the 2021 data showed us that this city in fact shrunk by .9% In the city borders of Pembroke Pines, Florida, there were 169,391 inhabitants as of 2021. Most people living here are married couples. Young, single renters are rare, which speaks volumes. Given the history of the city, the figure of decreasing population might change in the coming years. Only time will tell."

