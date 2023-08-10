Here's The Fastest-Shrinking City In Washington

Just as many Americans are flocking to trendy destinations to carve out a new home, plenty more citizens are leaving certain places in droves. Whether it's an increasing cost of living, crime rates, or lacking job opportunities, these cities and suburbs are losing residents at an alarming rate."

That's why Travel ALOT dug through U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the fastest-shrinking cities in America. The website states, "For the purposes of this list, we are listing the urbanized areas in each state that are classified as cities and have declining or slowly growing populations."

A South Florida location was featured on the list, and it's Federal Way. Located in King County, this Seattle suburb has an overall B- rating on Niche, too. Here's why researchers are keeping an eye on it:

"One of the most recent towns to be established in the county, Federal Way had around 101,000 residents in 2020. The fifth-largest city in King County and the tenth-largest city in the state of Washington respectively is this city, Federal Way, Washington. Alas, they lost two percent of their population by 2021. A study found only about99,037 were left in this city the following year. It was discovered that the lack of work in the area is largely to blame for this. In fact, the lack of good jobs causes almost 10,000 individuals daily to leave the city in search of employment, which results in a 10% drop in daytime population. Ouch!”

