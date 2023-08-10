The guitar that Taylor Swift smashed in her award-nominated “Anti-Hero” music video is now on display after the world-famous megastar pulled the originally-placed koi fish guitar for shows on her ongoing “Eras Tour.” The guitar is now on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in DowntownNashville, Tennessee.

Initially, museum goers could see Swift’s iconic koi guitar, though Swift removed it for “Eras Tour” stops earlier this summer. Some Swifties were quick to draw the connection between the guitar and Swift’s Speak Now era, particularly as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) released last month (Swift revealed during one of her L.A. concerts that her next re-released album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is slated to make its debut on October 27).

The new instrument on display, the one that was smashed in the “Anti-Hero” video, replaces the koi fish guitar, the Country Music Hall of Fame noted as the organization posted photos of both artifacts on Instagram on Thursday morning (August 10).

“Did you know that [Taylor Swift] didn't smash the real koi fish guitar in her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video? The real one was in this display case until it was needed on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Instagram caption reads. “To fill the vacant exhibit case, Taylor sent us the smashed prop guitar from the music video.”