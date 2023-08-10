Hospitals Forced To Ration Or Delay Care Due To Drug Shortages: Survey

By Bill Galluccio

August 10, 2023

Doctor using digital tablet to talk to senior man
Photo: Ariel Skelley / The Image Bank / Getty Images

Hospitals around the country are struggling to provide proper care for patients due to a nationwide drug shortage. A new survey conducted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists found that 99% of hospitals in the United States have reported a shortage of medicine. The issue has gotten so bad that one out of three hospitals have been forced to ration care due to a lack of available medications.

According to the group, there are 309 active drug shortages, slightly down from the all-time high of 320, which was set in 2014.

Hospitals and health clinics are having a hard time keeping numerous drugs in stock, including everything from chemotherapy drugs to commonly prescribed antibiotics. As a result, some doctors are prescribing smaller doses than necessary, and others are delaying or canceling scheduled appointments for some patients.

"Drug shortages are having a significant clinical impact," said Michael Ganio, ASHP senior director of pharmacy practice and quality. "It's just heartbreaking to see that patients are being affected to this level with the shortages."

