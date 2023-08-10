Illinois Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

August 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

What is the most beautiful place you've ever been? People's opinion will differ depending on what they consider to be beautiful. Some find the serenity and majesty of nature to provide the most stunning scenes, while others prefer to search for beauty in architecture and quaint city streets. Regardless of what you deem beautiful, there is one place in each state known for being the "most beautiful" destination around. Be it a flowing waterfall, mountain views, cobblestone streets, or old eclectic shops, something about this place makes it stand out to travelers.

According to a list compiled by Condè Nast Traveler, the most beautiful destination in Illinois is Starved Rock State Park located an hour and a half from Chicago. Condè Nast Traveler considered this one-of-a-kind spot a "must-visit" location.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful place in all of Illinois:

"Just 90 minutes southwest of Chicago, Starved Rock State Park is a topographical standout in an otherwise flat state. The 2,630-acre park is known for its deep canyons, lush greenery, and protected wildlife, as well as impressive waterfalls. More intrepid adventures can visit in the winter to go ice climbing up the 80-foot St. Louis Canyon Falls."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.

