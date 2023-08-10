Inmate Rappels Down Five Stories To Escape New York City Hospital
By Bill Galluccio
Authorities in New York City are looking for an inmate who escaped custody while at a hospital. Yenchun Chen was left unsupervised in a bathroom at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital while he took a shower. He was reportedly in the hospital to receive treatment for a heart problem.
While Chen was in the bathroom, he tied together several towels to make a rope, which he used to rappel down the side of the building. He dropped down five stories onto a rooftop and then climbed a ladder down to the street, where he hailed a taxi and left the area.
"When I heard a prisoner escaped through a window, I was just kind of shocked when it happened," a nurse who works at the hospital told WABC.
Police said that Chen was last seen wearing khaki pants and a plain white t-shirt. He was also wearing a bracelet from the hospital. He is 6'3" tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has distinctive tattoos on his left arm and hand.
Officials have launched an investigation into his escape.