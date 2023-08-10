Johnny Hardwick, Voice Of 'Dale Gribble' On 'King Of The Hill, Dead At 64

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced the character of Dale Gribble on the iconic FOX animated series King of the Hill, has died at the age of 64, TMZ reports.

Local authorities discovered Hardwick's body while performing a welfare check at his Texas home on Tuesday (August 8) and the voice actor was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement sources told the website on Thursday (August 10). No foul play is suspected and Hardwick's cause of death has yet to be determined publicly.

King of the Hill creator Mike Judge, who also provided the voice of main character Hank Hill, paid tribute to Hardwick in a post shared on Instagram Thursday.

"Sorry for everyone’s loss! We are gunna miss you Johnny! Sha sha and just like sand thru a pocket he’s the stars now," Judge wrote.