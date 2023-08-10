Nevada Judge Allows Wild Horses Roundup To Continue Following 31 Deaths

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Following a seven-hour hearing in Reno, U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks ruled on Wednesday night that the capture of wild horses can continue.

The practice has been under fire after a federal agency was able to round 2,500 wild horses up in northeastern Nevada. The practice was reported to leave 31 mustangs dead in 26 days.

The debate was taken to court because opponents, including Wild Horse Education, requested a bid for an emergency order to halt the roundup they labeled as “inhumane” and “illegal.”

Hicks explained his ruling for the lawsuit:

"These tragedies are going to occur when you have gathers, so I cannot find there are inhumane treatments with these incidents.

The stallions, mares, foals — they are beautiful animals but at they same time they are wild animals. There are going to be some that are lost."

Siding with the activist groups, Hicks saw validity in the viewpoint that the federal agency denied them access to watch one of the mustang traps beyond legal abilities because the act called for entrance through private land owned by a man who didn’t want the public to be granted access.

Hicks concluded that bureau officials informed him that the roundup in that particular area was complete and is not to take place again.

