List Of School, Business, Park & Road Closures Amid Maui Wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Maui, killing 36 individuals, and putting many at risk of homelessness. According to KTLA, hundreds of homes and businesses have already been destroyed as evacuees and residents without power gather at local resource centers seeking aid. Due to the immense devastation, many schools and roads have been shut down to allow locals to seek safe shelter amid crisis.

The Maui News listed multiple public facilities and banks that have been temporarily closed as a result of the wildfires.

"All public schools on Maui with the exception of Hana High & Elementary will be closed to students and staff through Friday, the state Department of Education said Wednesday afternoon. The DOE’s Maui District Office and Puunene School offices also remain closed." In addition to local high schools, the University of Hawaii's Kahului Campus will remain closed through Thursday.

"The Lahaina Main Post Office at 1760 Honoapiilani Highway and the Lahaina Downtown Post Office at 132 Papalaua St. have been closed." Mail services will be relocated as soon as transportation routes open and local post offices are assessed. The Lahaina Courthouse will be closed through Friday with all trials and hearings set to be rescheduled for later dates.

Haleakala National Park’s Summit District and Kipahulu Districts are currently closed to visitors.

"Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove, backcountry tent camping and cabins, and Kipahulu campground for Wednesday and today are canceled. Sunrise reservations for today are canceled." Information regarding an opening date for the park has yet to be released as officials wait on wildfire conditions to improve.

Bank of Hawai’i's Kihei, Lahaina and Kahana branches are all closed until further notice. Bank customers can call the bank's contact center with any questions or pressing problems in the meantime, and have the option to bank online. The Hawaii State FCU Kihei Branch at Safeway is also closed, but their call center will remain open during its normal business hours.

Maui Economic Opportunity paratransit and Human Service will no longer be in operation on the west side of the island. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui Clubhouse locations have also been shut down at this time. The Maui News mentioned that the 26th annual Maui Calls fundraiser that was initially scheduled for Saturday, August 12th, is being postponed. A reschedule date is currently being determined.

Maui County shared a list of all road closures throughout the island that can be viewed on mauicounty.gov.

For more on how to help those displaced by the Maui wildfires visit: How You Can Help Maui Wildfire Victims In Need.

To view before and after photos of the island visit: Shocking Before And After Photos Show Maui Wildfire Destruction.