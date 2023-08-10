Minnesota Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

What is the most beautiful place you've ever been? People's opinion will differ depending on what they consider to be beautiful. Some find the serenity and majesty of nature to provide the most stunning scenes, while others prefer to search for beauty in architecture and quaint city streets. Regardless of what you deem beautiful, there is one place in each state known for being the "most beautiful" destination around. Be it a flowing waterfall, mountain views, cobblestone streets, or old eclectic shops, something about this place makes it stand out to travelers.

According to a list compiled by Condè Nast Traveler, the most beautiful destination in Minnesota is Voyageurs National Park located near the Canadian border. Condè Nast Traveler considered this one-of-a-kind spot a "must-visit" location.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful place in all of Minnesota:

"Tucked away in northern Minnesota near the Canadian border, Voyageurs National Park is all about the water—from border rivers to lakes dotted with tiny islands. During the summer months grab a canoe and row to one of the campsites on the Lake Kabetogama peninsula; come winter, rent a houseboat and cross your fingers for a Northern Lights sighting."

