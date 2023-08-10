Nebraska Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

What is the most beautiful place you've ever been? People's opinion will differ depending on what they consider to be beautiful. Some find the serenity and majesty of nature to provide the most stunning scenes, while others prefer to search for beauty in architecture and quaint city streets. Regardless of what you deem beautiful, there is one place in each state known for being the "most beautiful" destination around. Be it a flowing waterfall, mountain views, cobblestone streets, or old eclectic shops, something about this place makes it stand out to travelers.

According to a list compiled by Condè Nast Traveler, the most beautiful destination in Nebraska is Scotts Bluff National Monument located beside the North Platte River. Condè Nast Traveler considered this one-of-a-kind spot a "must-visit" location.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful place in all of Nebraska:

"Rising some 800 feet about the North Platte River, Scotts Bluff once served as a beacon for emigrants traveling the Oregon Trail. The towering landmark—and surrounding 3,000 acres—now make up the Scotts Bluff National Monument, a protected area of vast plains, prairie dogs, and actual covered wagons."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.