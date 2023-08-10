Newly-Hired Instructor Crashes Car Into Driving School

A driving instructor who's been on the job for two days crashed their vehicle into a driving school in Colorado earlier this week. According to KHMG, the collision happened Tuesday morning (August 8) at the Community Driving School at 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

"Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way," the Lakewood Police Department posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the crash alongside a photo of the scene. The image shows the car sticking out from the building, which has a sign overhead reading, "Learn To Drive."

Steve Rohman, the owner of Community Driving School, told reporters this happened on the instructor's second day. He said the driver was undergoing training for the classroom portion of the course when they rammed into the business. The driver was also using their personal car, not an instruction vehicle, the owner added.