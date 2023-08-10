Newly-Hired Instructor Crashes Car Into Driving School
By Zuri Anderson
August 10, 2023
A driving instructor who's been on the job for two days crashed their vehicle into a driving school in Colorado earlier this week. According to KHMG, the collision happened Tuesday morning (August 8) at the Community Driving School at 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.
"Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way," the Lakewood Police Department posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the crash alongside a photo of the scene. The image shows the car sticking out from the building, which has a sign overhead reading, "Learn To Drive."
Steve Rohman, the owner of Community Driving School, told reporters this happened on the instructor's second day. He said the driver was undergoing training for the classroom portion of the course when they rammed into the business. The driver was also using their personal car, not an instruction vehicle, the owner added.
Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation. pic.twitter.com/tJcWTWqfmO— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 8, 2023
Rohman confirmed the instructor is no longer employed there, stressing that the safety of both students and instructors is "paramount." Police said the driver was cited for the incident, too.
Many users poked fun at the irony of the situation in the comment section.
"On the one hand this is the beginning of a great meme, on the other hand it's a horrible advertisement for the business," one person wrote.
Another posted, "When you lie on the job application."
"Look up 'irony' in the dictionary, and this is what you should see," a user said.